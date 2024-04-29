Salma Hayek’s Instagram shoutout to Madonna after their touching moment on stage in Mexico

It’s been a wild ride this week for Madonna’s Mexican fans. After much anticipation and tour postponements, the singer finally arrived in Mexico with her Celebration Tour and wowed her fans with all her hits in five concerts that sold out in minutes. As expected, each of Madonna’s performances was a high-energy spectacle featuring amazing choreography and a setlist that kept the audience on their feet all night. Not only did the Queen of Pop take everyone through her entire career with different acts, but she also surprised the audience with some on-stage guests.

For this tour, Madonna has been inviting celebrities on stage during each night of her shows, and this was no exception in Mexico. Notable appearances included actor Alberto Guerra and influencer Wendy Guevara. However, to close out her series of concerts at the Palacio de los Deportes, the singer invited one of her closest friends: none other than Salma Hayek herself. Hayek surprised the audience by appearing in a Frida Kahlo-inspired outfit, a nod to one of Madonna’s greatest inspirations, delighting the crowd with her presence.

©@salmahayek



Salma Hayek at the Madonna show in Mexico, dressed in a Frida Kahlo-inspired outfit

After their touching encounter on Friday, April 26th, in Mexico City, Salma Hayek took to social media to express her gratitude. She thanked the singer of ‘Like a Prayer’ for the invitation to participate in her concert, celebrating the pop icon’s 40-year career. Clearly moved by the experience, the Oscar-nominated wrote, “Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour. This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures. #VIVAMEXICO #VIVAMADONNA 🇲🇽😍”

After four sold-out shows, Madonna concluded her Celebration Tour in Mexico City with a final performance that was memorable for many reasons. During the “Vogue” segment, which pays homage to ball culture, Madonna invited Salma Hayek to join her on stage. Salma enthusiastically cheered on the dancers as they showcased various runway walks. A highlight of the night was when Salma taught Madonna to shout, “¡Viva Mexico, cabr****!” This moment electrified the crowd at the ‘Domo de Cobre,’ filling the venue with cheers and excitement.

Salma’s look for her special night with Madonna

During her night with Madonna, Salma Hayek channeled Frida Kahlo, a clear nod to the role that earned her an Oscar nomination. She took the stage in a skirt embroidered with Mexican textiles, paired with a contemporary see-through blouse featuring lingerie-inspired details and a leather jacket, which she removed as the show’s energy intensified. Salma also paid tribute to the iconic Mexican painter with her hairstyle, wearing her hair in two braids twisted into a bun and adorned with a floral headband. This look payed homage to the Mexican painter, who is also one of the great inspirations of the 65-year-old artist.

This singer’s visit to Mexico has been deeply emotional. It not only concluded her Celebration Tour but also gave the “La Isla Bonita” singer a chance to express gratitude to her Mexican fans for all the support they have given her throughout her career. During her first concert in Mexico, Madonna expressed her appreciation by saying in Spanish, “Thank you for all these years of unconditional support. As you know, I have a great history, a long history, with Mexico.”

©@salmahayek



Salma and Madonna surprised the Mexican audience

Madonna has a longstanding relationship with the country, having performed there in 1993 during the Girlie Show Tour. Then she returned in 2008 with the Sticky and Sweet Tour, in 2012 with the MDNA Tour, and again in 2016 with the Rebel Heart Tour.