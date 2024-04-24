Kim and Kourtney Kardashian used to be Madonna’s dog walkers

Before she became a household name, a reality TV sensation, and a billionaire business mogul, Kim Kardashian had humble beginnings. Long before she graced the covers of magazines and dominated social media feeds, she was just a regular kid growing up next door to one of the biggest icons of the 20th century – Madonna.

During a candid revelation on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she shared an anecdote from her childhood. According to Kim, when she was around seven or eight, she found herself in the unexpected role of dog walker for none other than the Queen of Pop herself. Alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim would take Madonna’s beloved pooch for strolls after school.

The unique payment arrangement between the young Kardashian sisters and Madonna makes this story particularly fascinating. In exchange for their dog-walking duties, the iconic singer rewarded them not with pocket money or treats but with something far more glamorous – her jewelry. As Kim recounted, Madonna generously bestowed upon them her accessories, sparking envy and admiration among their peers.

“She was my next-door neighbor when I was about seven or eight years old,” she revealed. I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry.“

Reflecting on those early days, Kim Kardashian recalled Madonna’s transition away from the neon-soaked aesthetics of the 1980s, a shift that left a lasting impression on her young mind. “She was transitioning out of the ‘80s neon phase, so one day, she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets,” she continued. “Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, ’Oh my God I love, your bracelets!‘ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”

Kim Kardashian west and Madonna backstage at MDNA SKIN hosts Madonna and Kim Kardashian West for a beauty conversation at YouTube Space LA on March 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

During the same interview, Kardashian decided to address some of the online rumors swirling around her life, setting the record straight once and for all. During the segment, Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged the widespread nature of celebrity gossip. He pointed out that headlines often mix truth and fiction and present a series of rumors about Kim Kardashian in a playful manner. He then invited her to confirm or deny each one