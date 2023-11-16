Meet Isabella Esler, the young Latina who lit up Broadway as the star of ‘Beetlejuice

Meet Isabella Esler, a Colombian-American actress from San Jose, California, making waves in the theater scene. The 18-year-old Latina has been stealing the spotlight for over a decade now, starting her journey at San Jose’s Children’s Musical Theater (CMT). Regarding her early beginnings, Esler told a hometown newspaper: ﻿“I’ve always loved music and singing. And when I was 6, my parents thought, ‘Oh, let’s try theater.’ They put me in a CMT show, and I just never stopped.”

Since then, Isabella has showcased her versatility, from belting out tunes as Sandy Cheeks in CMT’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” musical to headlining in shows like “Once Upon a Mattress” and “American Idiot.” Her big break came unexpectedly when she sent an audition tape for “Beetlejuice” just for fun. To her surprise, a few months later, the producers called her for the national tour.

Isabella Esler played the role of Lydia Deetz in the national Broadway tour of ‘Beetlejuice’

She shared “I literally saw the show on TikTok, that’s how I first found out about it. I saw a casting call on TikTok, which is so funny. I sent in some tapes and over time I ended up doing callbacks for the tour.”

“It was a year-long process and now I’m here. Everyone’s so talented, it’s insane. For a show that I’ve been listening to for so long, it’s crazy that now I get to be on stage with this great cast.”

With that role, her path took a significant turn, propelling her from local theater to stages across the country. Introduced to “Beetlejuice” by her parents, the film became her gateway to a national Broadway show, featuring her talent as she stepped into the iconic role of Lydia Deetz, made famous by Winona Ryder. This young Latina is now forging her own path and leaving an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to interview this rising talent about her journey in musical theater, her inspiration, and some fun facts about this Gen Zer who is certainly deserving of the spotlight as she embarks on her promising career.



Let’s start with what did you know about Beetlejuice before trying out, and how did you react when you found out you got the role? I actually learned about the show when it was blowing up online in 2019. I’ve always liked the movie so I was really curious about how it would translate to a musical. So I’ve been a fan of the show for a little while before auditioning. I thought the music was so fun and interesting and I definitely loved Lydia as a character so it was a full circle moment when I got offered the role because I’d been such a fan for so long! How did it feel to play Lydia Deetz on the Beetlejuice North American Tour, both in terms of character portrayal and getting into character through costumes? It’s been great being able to play Lydia! I’ve been able to meet a lot of fans who have told me how much this character means to them. Being able to be a part of such a special experience for some people really is amazing. It was fun taking the time to get into character and I feel like I connect a little more to Lydia because we’re both teenagers. It kind of allows me to relate to her more and lets me bring myself into her character.

Did Winona Ryder’s performance shape how you approached being Lydia? Definitely! I watched the movie a couple of times as well as the Broadway show to just kind of get a feel for how the characters are different and I definitely pull things from both sides to create my own. What got you into acting, and was it always a passion? Acting definitely was always a thing I loved. My parents put me in community theater shows when I was six to try to find a fun hobby for me and that kind of stuck for me. As a kid, I loved watching all of the TV shows, movies, and theater productions and I wanted to be a part of that. Even now I feel the same way.

What are your favorite theater shows? I think recently Hadestown has been a favorite of mine. I also love Sondheim, specifically Sweeney Todd. In The Heights is also up there. My favorites change all the time. Do you have any advice for other young actors trying to break into either theater or acting in general? I am still learning but I would say to just put yourself out there and be open to change and opportunities! Taking this job in Beetlejuice was a huge change in direction for me out of high school but it was so worth it.

Bonus - Fun Facts!

5 things that most people don’t know about....

Favorite food:

I love sushi! Specifically a Caterpillar roll. I also love Mexican food.

I have so many favorite Colombian foods. Arepas, Pan de Bono, Obleas, and my all-time favorite Chocolate con queso (which I have seen people call it chocolate Santafereño)

Guilty pleasure

I can be on my computer playing the Sims 4 for hours

Funniest moment in your acting career

I have had so many funny moments throughout this tour. There have been many times when things go off script because there are so many improv opportunities to the point where the audience gets involved and then basically everyone onstage is fully laughing.

The most recent funny mishap was a couple of days ago where I was supposed to jump off a couch in one of the numbers and I tripped on the couch and almost fell to the floor. It was only me and one other person on stage so everyone in the audience definitely saw me do that and just having that idea in my head made me break multiple times.

Hobbies

drawing, recently getting into reading, matcha enthusiast haha

A song you like so much you can play over and over

Put your records on by Corinne Bailey Rae

