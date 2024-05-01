Melissa Barrera shares behind-the-scenes photos of ‘Abigail’ including Angus Cloud

Melissa Barrera enjoyed her time on set while filming the ‘Abigail.’ The horror/mystery thriller hit theaters on April 19, and it’s been getting great reviews, with 83% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Barrera shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Monday, “I like it,” she captioned the carousel.



The Mexican actress was covered in blood in the first photo, and in the second, she smiled for a selfie in front of a rainbow on set. In the last, she smiled with members of the cast and crew, including Angus Cloud, who passed away, on July 31, 2023.

Barrera plays “Joey” in the film. After around a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter (Alisha Weir) of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight, the film plot reads on IMDB. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.



©GettyImages



Chad Villella, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, William Sherak, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, Kevin Durand, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Tyler Gillett and Paul Neinstein, at the premiere

Barrera opened up about her connection with Weir, saying they helped each other get to where they needed to emotionally. “Alisha is just so incredible because she is giving you all of herself the entire time. I remember, I mean, it happened in so many scenes, but it was just so easy to connect with her. I almost felt like she was looking into me the entire time,” she told Collider.

She also shared her dreams of what could happen in an Abigail 2. “My dream is that Joey gets home, and she turns into a vampire. So, she then comes back and is like, ‘You lied to me, Abigail! You told me I was going to be fine,’” she told the outlet. “And then they have to fight some other vampire clan together.”