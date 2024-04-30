Jessica Alba celebrates her birthday with an all-women mariachi band

Jessica Alba just celebrated her 43rd birthday! The actress and businesswoman hosted a party for the occasion, where she was joined by her husband Cash Warren, their children, Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, and her friends and family.

Alba shared some photos of the celebration, showing that the event had all manner of guests, snacks, foods, and entertainment. Alba shared photos standing by the desert table, which had various cakes of different shapes, flavors, and colors. She also shared a photo of the day’s entertainment, which was made up of an all-women mariachi band called Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas. A video shows her dad, Mark, dancing with the mariachis while Alba mimics him from a distance. “I can’t do what he’s doing,” she says in the clip, making her friends laugh.

Family photos show Alba flanked by her daughters and her husband, while another large group photos shows Alba alongside all of her guests, holding on to her son Hayes. She closed out the post with a photo of herself with her eyes closed in front of her cake, making a wish as she’s about to blow out the candles. “Another trip around the sun,” she captioned the post. “Feeling incredibly blessed and grateful.”

Alba’s exciting new stage in life

Alba and her daughter Honor at the French Open

Recently, Alba announced that she would be stepping down as the Chief Creative Officer in The Honest Company, a business she co-founded in 2011. It appears like her decision seems inspired with her wanting to try out new things in her career, with the press release sharing that Alba wanted to “shift her creative energy to new endeavors.”

Over the past decade, Alba has been featured in a number of films and TV shows, but has remained focus on her family and in growing her business. Now that she’s stepping down from The Honest Company and that her kids are older, Alba could be making an acting comeback.