Jessica Alba opens up about parenting struggles with her daughter before therapy: ‘I’m not perfect’

Jessica Alba is opening up about her personal life and parenting struggles, crediting therapy for improving her relationship with her 15-year-old daughter Honor. The Hollywood star talked about her family life and explained that she wanted to be “a better parent.”

During a recent interview with Real Simple, Jessica shared her journey with her 15-year-old daughter Honor, and 12-year-old daughter Haven. “I was like, I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun. I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us,” she said, adding that Honor was 11 at the time and they “were arguing all the time about dumb stuff.”

“What I said to Honor was: “I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do,’” Jessica said to the publication. ”It gave her a little bit of perspective too - that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent. She’ll come out the other side of it, and I’ll still be here.”

She continued, “I just wanted to get to that point, and it worked. And the therapist allowed me to see that it’s natural for kids to disagree with their parents, and as a parent it’s not always about being right or rational in that moment.”

Jessica went on to say that she started therapy with her two daughters and now they have separate sessions. “We’re not doing it together anymore. They’re doing it on their own,” she said to People.

The fan-favorite actress tied the knot with Cash Warren in 2008, and the pair share daughters Honor and Haven, and 6-year-old son Hayes.