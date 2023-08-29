Cash Warren reveals he and Jessica Alba briefly separated

Cash Warren, the husband of Hollywood star Jessica Alba, opened up about their relationship’s not-so-smooth sailing moments on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast. His candid revelations shed light on the real, relatable struggles that any couple can face and the growth that can come from overcoming those obstacles.

The story of the couple’s love began nearly 20 years ago, spanning over 18 years of shared memories, milestones, and a few bumps in the road. Warren, who is a film producer, shared that they hit a rough patch just four years into their relationship as he struggled with jealousy.

©GettyImages



Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

At the start of their relationship, Warren grappled with feelings of insecurity and jealousy, driven by the attention Alba received from other men. Despite his initial self-assuredness, Warren’s jealousy eroded his sense of confidence, transforming him into a person he didn’t recognize – “an a—hole,” in his own words.

The turning point arrived when he realized that his jealousy was not only harming him but also of the woman he cared deeply for. That self-awareness led to a challenging but ultimately transformative decision: temporarily separating from Alba. “We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way,” he said.

True to their commitment to growth and change, Alba and Warren’s bond emerged from this rough patch stronger than before. Their love story culminated in a wedding in 2008, and the couple now shares three children.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented By FRAME And Uber at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

One particularly admirable aspect of Warren’s perspective is his wholehearted support of Alba’s career. He described himself as her “biggest cheerleader,” fostering an environment where partners encourage each other’s ambitions. “I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Warren said. “I’ve never felt jealous of or resentment towards her for working hard. If anything, when we got together, I was like, ‘Pursue your passions, pursue your career, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week. Eventually, they’ll grow up, and they’ll forget that you were gone for these three days or five days. We live, we forgive, we forget.’”

It’s also noteworthy that Warren expressed a disinterest in the spotlight, indicating a preference for a more balanced and grounded life away from the glare of fame. This mutual desire for privacy contributes to the stability of their relationship, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: their love and their family.