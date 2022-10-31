Jessica Alba wears a Halloween costume belonging to her 14-year-old daughter, Honor

Jessica Alba’s Halloween costume is thanks to her daughter! The 41-year-old actress and beauty entrepreneur took to social media to share a carousel showing snaps of her and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film The Shining.

“#fbf to @gtdave3’s epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting us borrow your costume,” Alba wrote on Instagram, referring to the teenage daughter she shares with her longtime husband, Cash Warren. The also have son Hayes, 4, and daughter Haven, 10.

Alba and her firstborn, Honor Marie, are inseparable; in fact, their connection is more profound than anyone can imagine. During a cover interview for Glamour, Alba spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood.

Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and before a doctor’s appointment. The pair married in 2008 when Jessica was nine months pregnant with their daughter, Honor.

“We eloped, and I think I was nine months pregnant!” she tells the outlet. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterward because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”