Call the fire department because Shawn Mendes is setting social media on fire with his Halloween costume. The 24-year-old Canadian singer channeled his inner Indiana Jones. The iconic character portrayed by Harrison Ford in the cult classic action-adventure film had a modern twist with Mendes’ take.

The star was photographed at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29. Camila Cabello’s ex rocked an open green vest showing his chest, paired with a leather bag and khaki pants. Shawn headed to the tequila bash alongside model Winnie Harlow, who dressed as Cleopatra.

©GrosbyGroup



Shawn Mendes leaves his chest out in Indiana Jones’ Halloween costume

last week, Justin Bieber and Shawn were spotted together in Beverly Hills after attending church service on Wednesday night. Fans of both singers were surprised after seeing Shawn and Justin in the same car, sharing a casual conversation and laughing, showing that there are no hard feelings between them.

The musician was romantically involved with Justin’s now-wife Hailey Bieber back in November 2017, and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together in May of that year. And while they were in a relationship at some point, Hailey would rekindle her relationship with Justin just a month later in June 2018, followed by an engagement in July and their marriage in November.