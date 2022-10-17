Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together and leave everyone speechless

In recent years, a fake drama has been brewing around Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Many believed that there is a strong rivalry between the Selena and Hailey that stemmed from both of them having a relationship with the Canadian singer. For the devoted fans of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, it was not easy to overcome the fact that shortly after Selena and Justin separated in 2018, he married Hailey...just a few months later. Fans even questioned possible infidelity as a reason for the breakup. However, all tales of the supposed rivalry and strife fell apart this weekend, when the two posed together – sweetly and smiling – at an event in Los Angeles.

©GettyImages



Hailey looked spectacular in a sexy brown dress

Last Saturday, October 15, the annual gala of the Museum of the Academy of Arts was held in L.A. The event brought together a long list of celebrities, among the stars who walked the red carpet, Selena and Hailey drew particular attention, as it meant that they would be under the same roof, even though the speculation around them was far from dissipating.

As soon as it became known that these two celebrities were in the same place, their respective fans turned to social media to rekindle the already intense battle, defending their respective favorite. Selena opted for a black suit with flared pants, while Hailey wore a brown cut-out dress with draping from Saint Laurent.