Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together and leave everyone speechless

In recent years, a fake drama has been brewing around Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Many believed that there is a strong rivalry between the Selena and Hailey that stemmed from both of them having a relationship with the Canadian singer. For the devoted fans of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, it was not easy to overcome the fact that shortly after Selena and Justin separated in 2018, he married Hailey...just a few months later. Fans even questioned possible infidelity as a reason for the breakup. However, all tales of the supposed rivalry and strife fell apart this weekend, when the two posed together – sweetly and smiling – at an event in Los Angeles.
Last Saturday, October 15, the annual gala of the Museum of the Academy of Arts was held in L.A. The event brought together a long list of celebrities, among the stars who walked the red carpet, Selena and Hailey drew particular attention, as it meant that they would be under the same roof, even though the speculation around them was far from dissipating.
As soon as it became known that these two celebrities were in the same place, their respective fans turned to social media to rekindle the already intense battle, defending their respective favorite. Selena opted for a black suit with flared pants, while Hailey wore a brown cut-out dress with draping from Saint Laurent.
Given their status as celebrities, it was a matter of time for Selena and Hailey to coincide in an event, but few imagined that when the time came, they would have a friendly encounter. However, this happened and their followers could not believe it! The meeting could have remained just an anecdote and be told by some lucky witness, however, it was immortalized by the popular photographer Tyrell Hampton, who photographs Hollywood celebrities, including those he is friends with.
Tyrell attended the gala as a guest, however, that did not prevent his lens from capturing one of the most talked about moments of the night and sharing it on his Instagram account. His photo of Selena and Hailey which was captioned, “plot twist”...spread like wildfire on social media, immediately going viral. In the image you could see both sitting at the table, posing together cheek to cheek. Other photos, shared by E! News and attributed to the same photographer, show Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend and current wife posing standing together, hugging and smiling.
Hailey denied being the third party that broke them up
Just a couple of weeks ago, Hailey Bieber spoke for the first time about the rumors that placed her as the reason for the final separation of Justin Bieber and Selena Gómez, and how this made her the target of attacks. “A lot of the incessant hate comes from the ‘Oh, you stole Justin’ slogan. And I guess that just comes from the fact that they wish she had ended up with someone else. And nothing happens. You can wish it all you want, but it just isn’t the case,” he said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.