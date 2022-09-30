Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview

Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin Bieber and his wife since the interview release.

Gomez said that those fans supporting her Rare Beauty line and Rare Impact Fund are missing the point and not soaking up the kindness message she has been promoting for so long. The beloved singer, actress, cook, and businesswoman said in a TikTok live video that words significantly impact people.

“It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” she said, adding, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena continued her message by saying, “I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

Gomez’s video comes after Hailey said that despite the “respect” she has for Selena, Jelena (Selena + Justin) fans continue to harass her and accuse her of being a homewrecker. “A lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him,’” she told Alex Cooper during the now-viral podcast episode. “It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine. You can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

The model said she and Selena had spoken after she married Justin. “I respect her a lot. There are just no expectations. If that was something she felt was necessary, that would be amazing. But I just respect her; there’s no drama, personally.”