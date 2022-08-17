Hailey Bieber gets emotional talking about Justin Bieber: ‘For better or for worse’

Hailey Bieber is getting emotional talking about her love for her husband Justin Bieber, describing him as her “best friend” and revealing that she is always excited to see him after spending time apart because of their busy schedules.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model and entrepreneur talked about different aspects of her life, including how she has found inspiration in Princess Diana, and her relationship with Justin after a recent health scare.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she admitted. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.”

Hailey continued, revealing that they are still going strong in their marriage and are always supporting each other. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

The couple had a hard time in terms of health recently, with Hailey being hospitalized and undergoing surgery for a heart defect, while Justin was later diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, after confessing that his face had become temporarily paralysed while being on tour.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” Hailey said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”