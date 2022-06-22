Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are closer than ever after their health scares

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, support each other after facing health scares. As HOLA! USA previously reported the 25-year-old model and businesswoman underwent a procedure after having a ministroke when a blood clot was allocated on her brain.

Hailey later revealed she was diagnosed with a Patent foramen ovale (PFO). The PFO is a hole between the heart’s left and right upper chambers.

Months later, her husband took to social media to share a video informing her that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome; therefore, half of his face was paralyzed.

According to People, a friend of the couple revealed that their bond is stronger than ever. “Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” the person said. “They’re unbreakable.”

During a Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance, she said they are “closer than ever.”

“I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you,” she said.

Hailey also spoke about Bieber’s current state. “He’s going to be totally fine,” she said. “This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation.”

“It’s been rough,” says a source close to Bieber to the outlet. “There is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery, so he just has to be patient. He is supposed to take his medications, rest, and eat nutritious food.”

©Justin Bieber



Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

In an Instagram video, the singer said he is battling a severe virus affecting his facial nerves and that he needs rest to get better. “Obviously, as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.