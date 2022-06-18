Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kim Kardashian just released her own skincare line, but that doesn’t mean her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner can’t support another competition. Hailey Bieber has officially launched her new skincare line Rhode, and to celebrate, she threw a huge party in Los Angeles. She was surrounded by friends at the launch and looked proud of her new business venture. See inside the party below.
