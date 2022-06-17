Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves enjoy a family vacation in Greece

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are getting summer started. The couple headed to Greece this week, with their three children on a family vacation. They soaked up the sun Thursday and headed someplace to swim. The actor and the Brazilian model looked like they were having a blast climbing the rocks.



McConaughey even jumped from one of the cliffs into the water with red trunks.



Alves looked stunning in a blue swimsuit and their children Levi, Vida, and Livingston, were just as adventurous as their parents.



The family vacation comes after his visit to the white house lobbying for gun control. Following the horrific events at Uvalde that took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, the Texan appeared at the White House briefing-room podium for over half an hour last week, calling on Congress to enact more restrictions. The actor lived in the small town of Uvalde until he was 11 years old. The week before, he and Alves visited Ulvade and met with the family of the victims. “We spent most of last week on the ground with the families . . . we shared stories, tears, and memories,” he said.