The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at this year’s Royal Ascot on Friday. The couple led the royal procession on June 17 riding in the first carriage﻿ with the Hon. Arthur Vestey and his wife, Martha.

Kate looked characteristically stylish for the occasion wearing a polka dress by Alessandra Rich teamed with pumps and a black hat featuring white florals﻿. The mom of three completed her sophisticated look with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.

Scroll to see photos of the Duke and Duchess from day four of Royal Ascot...