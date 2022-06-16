Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special photo from Royal Ascot

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to his personal Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of himself and his wife Princess Beatrice from Royal Ascot. The sharp dressed couple, both sporting shades, was pictured standing in front of a statue of a Ram in the photo. “The Ram,” Edo captioned the post. “Congratulations to @davidwilliamsellis 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Edo has a special connection to the sculptor behind the statue. Last month, the Princess’ husband included a photo of the Ram in another Instagram post writing, “David Williams-Ellis the most incredible sculptor, creative genius and also my stepfather 😉. @davidwilliamsellis.”

©WireImage



The couple rode in a carriage at Royal Ascot on June 15

“David Williams-Ellis’ sculptures are inspired by the romanticism of Rodin and Bourdelle, they are noted for their classical balance and poise and above all for a sense of movement and vitality captured within the form,” Edo continued.

©Getty Images



Beatrice and Edo attended the first day of Royal Ascot on June 14

Beatrice and her husband returned to Royal Ascot on June 15. The couple, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month, participated in Wednesday’s carriage procession. The day before, the pair was seen chatting at the racecourse with Beatrice’s uncle Prince Charles, as well as her cousin Zara Tindall.