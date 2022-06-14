Princess Beatrice looks pretty in pink florals at Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a day date at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 33, looked pretty in a pink floral dress by Zimmerman at the Ascot Racecourse.

Beatrice teamed the summery frock with a floral straw headband from Juliette Botterill Millinery London (identified by Twitter user CoutureAndRoyals) and a clutch monogrammed with the initials B.Y.

Edo looked dapper alongside his wife sporting a top hat and a pink tie to complement Beatrice’s dress. The couple was photographed arriving together at the racecourse. Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandchild, were among members of the royal family who participated in the carriage procession on June 14.

Zara and Mike Tindall also stepped out for the first day of Royal Ascot. Beatrice and Zara were seen chatting with their uncle Prince Charles. The royal cousins were recently together for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, including the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

On his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike revealed that there was a cousins’ lunch the day of Trooping the Colour. When asked what the most special Platinum Jubilee moments were, the Queen’s grandson-in-law shared, “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”