Prince Carl Philip of Sweden praises Princess Beatrice’s dedication to their ‘joint cause’ in speech

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden was joined by Princess Beatrice at the first World Dyslexia Assembly in Stockholm. The Swedish Prince, who has dyslexia like Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, praised Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter for her dedication to their joint cause in a speech he gave at the event on April 27.

“I am especially honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice, to Sweden. Dear Princess Beatrice: your dedication to our joint cause is admirable, and your presence here today truly shows that there are no national borders to great initiatives for a better tomorrow,” Carl Philip said.

In his remarks, the Swedish Prince acknowledged that he knows “some of the challenges that children and young people with dyslexia have to face.” “But this is the thing: While I have had some struggles, I have been fortunate enough to receive proper help. To be met with knowledge and understanding. To be included,” Carl Philip said.

“Unfortunately, not all children with dyslexia are that lucky. That is why Princess Sofia and I launched our foundation, with the vision that all children and youth should have the opportunity to be themselves. We wish to do our part to contribute to an inclusive society; a society that supports the uniqueness of every individual,” he added. “Not too long ago, people with dyslexia were often considered stupid. Or lazy. Or both. Today, we know better. We know that dyslexia is so much more than having difficulties with reading or writing. That dyslexia can also be associated with qualities such as creativity, the ability to see patterns and strong problem-solving skills.”