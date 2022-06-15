Princess Diana’s nieces make stylish duo at Royal Ascot

Twin sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer made a stylish pair on the second day of Royal Ascot. Princess Diana’s 29-year-old nieces looked marvelous wearing Michael Kors to the Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, June 15.

Princess Diana’s nieces attended Royal Ascot on June 15

Eliza stepped out sporting a black knit pullover teamed with a black/suntan floral soutache lace embroidered skirt. Princes William and Harry’s cousin accessorized her outfit with a black calf wrap belt and Audrey bucket bag.

Like her sister, Amelia also wore Michael Kors to the racecourse. Amelia opted for a black and white organic silk crepe de chine midi dress and black gramercy minaudière from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection. The siblings, who are the daughters of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, completed their ensembles with gorgeous hats.

The sisters were joined by their respective beaus

The twins were accompanied to Royal Ascot by their respective loves. Amelia was joined by her fiancé Greg Mallett and Eliza by her longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi returned to Royal Ascot on June 15. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and her husband participated in Wednesday’s carriage procession. Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were also among members of the royal family who attended day two of Royal Ascot.