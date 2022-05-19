Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18.

The siblings, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, were dressed in Alberta Ferretti for the star-studded affair.

©Getty Images



Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18

Amelia opted for a stunning one-shoulder gown with her hair up, while Eliza dazzled in an embellished design featuring cut outs and a slit with her hair down. The sisters accessorized their red carpet looks with Chopard High Jewellery creations.

The stars of the film, including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly, were on hand for the screening, which came one day before the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Eliza and Amelia’s cousin Prince William is set to attend the premiere, which is being hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, ﻿on Thursday in London with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.