Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

Maverick is in the building, or should we say the grounds of Windsor Castle! Tom Cruise appeared in the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s A Gallop Through History on Sunday evening. The Top Gun actor, 59, introduced the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

Prior to the show, the Hollywood star spoke with Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham about his admiration for Her Majesty. “I’m very honored to be here. It’s a real privilege,” Tom shared. “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire﻿,” he said of the Queen. “I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.”

Tom’s appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration comes ahead of the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the premiere, which is being hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, at London’s Leicester Square. Prince William and Kate will be taken down the red carpet at the premiere, and introduced to stars of the film, including Tom and Miles Teller.

The Sun reported in late March that Tom had arranged a private screening of the film for the royal couple. “It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!” a source told the outlet. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.”

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it,” the source added. “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.”