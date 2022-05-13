Queen Elizabeth watches granddaughter drive carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise Windsor had the support of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as she drove a carriage on Friday at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

©Getty Images



Lady Louise Windsor drove a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 13

The monarch’s 18-year-old grandchild drove a carriage that belonged to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, according to the Mail Online and Royal Central.

The Sunday Times had previously reported that Lady Louise would “appear driving the carriage and ponies bequeathed to her by the late Duke of Edinburgh, in tribute to her grandfather, who inspired her passion for the sport.”

©WireImage



The Queen, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex attended the show

Ten of Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage at the show on Sunday, per The Sunday Times.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended﻿ a charity preview of the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, A Gallop Through History, on Wednesday. The show, taking place from May 12 to May 15, is described as “a military, musical and equestrian spectacular, taking the form of a play charting the majesty of monarchy from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth II.”