Princess Beatrice and Edo attend preview of Platinum Jubilee celebration

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a glamorous pair at a charity preview of the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, A Gallop Through History.

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo attended the charity preview on May 11

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 33, hit the red carpet on Wednesday wearing a floor-length floral gown by The Vampire’s Wife. Beatrice accessorized the stunning design with statement earrings. Edo looked dapper alongside his wife sporting a velvet jacket and bow tie.

A Gallop Through History, which is taking place from May 12 to May 15, is described as “a military, musical and equestrian spectacular, taking the form of a play charting the majesty of monarchy from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth II.”

©Getty Images



The couple’s daughter will reportedly appear in the show on May 15

It’s been reported that Beatrice and Edo’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, will appear in the show. According to The Sunday Times, ten of Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren are expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage at the show on Sunday.

Sienna, who was born last September, will reportedly be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Zara Tindall’s kids, Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall, and PrincessEugenie’s son, AugustBrooksbank.