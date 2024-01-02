Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates New Year with romantic photos

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed the New Year with new photos of himself and his wife Princess Beatrice. The dad of two shared two romantic black-and-white pictures on his personal Instagram on Jan. 1.

“Happy New Years - Here’s to a glorious 2024 🥂,” he captioned the post, adding the quote: “Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”

The pictures show Edo, dressed in a white jacket and bow tie, with one arm affectionately wrapped around his wife. It’s unclear when and where the images where taken, but the Princess and her husband appear to be wearing the same outfits they wore to The Anti-Slavery Collective’s inaugural Winter Gala in late November.

Beatrice and Edo recently celebrated Christmas with the royal family. On Christmas Day, the couple attended Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with the King, Queen and members of the royal family, including Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as the Princess’ father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, who joined the royals on their Christmas walk for the first time in over 30 years.

While Edo’s son, Christopher Woolf, celebrated Christmas in Sandringham with him, Beatrice and the royals in 2022, he was missing from the walk on Christmas Day 2023. Christopher appears to have celebrated the holiday with his mother Dara Huang. Sharing photos of herself and her son in Orlando on Dec. 25, Dara wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone and to all a good night ❤️✨✨ #christmas2023 #familytime❤️ #christmastime #disneywish #familyholidays #happyholidays2023 #christmasdecorations #darahuang.”

Ahead of the holidays, Christopher accompanied his father and stepmother Beatrice to the Princess of Wales’ third annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.