Princess Beatrice cozies up next to husband Edo at Christmas event

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a festive date night on Tuesday. The couple attended the Fayre of St. James’s, which is described as the “charity Christmas event of the year in London,” at St. James’s Church.

Princess Beatrice, 35, is listed as a member of the committee that delivers the event. The Fayre of St. James’s helps to support the Quintessentially Foundation and The Firefly Project. The event on Nov. 28 was comprised of carols, performances and readings.

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the Fayre of St. James’s on Nov. 28 in London

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter cozied up next to her husband Edoardo as they posed for pictures at the holiday event. The Princess and Edo have been married since 2020 and share two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edo’s son, Christopher Woolf.

The Princess bundled up on Tuesday in a Temperley London coat teamed with black boots. Beatrice has previously stepped out in the chic outerwear. Princess Eugenie’s sister wore the checked coat last year to the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Beatrice and Edo were among family members who supported Catherine at her event, which was dedicated in 2022 to Queen Elizabeth and the values the late monarch demonstrated throughout her life.

Kensington Palace confirmed this month that the Princess of Wales will host her third Christmas carol service on Dec. 8, featuring performances by Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay. The palace also revealed that guests will once again include members of the royal family.