Princess makes appearance in star-studded group photo at F1 race

The royal was joined by Geri Halliwell-Horner, Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank attended the final F1 race of the year! King Charles III’s 33-year-old niece was spotted chatting with Naomi Campbell at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner, whose husband Christian Horner is the CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, took to Instagram to share a star-studded snapshot—﻿featuring the Princess—from the race in Abu Dhabi.

Eugenie and her husband Jack posed for the picture between Geri and actor Orlando Bloom, while supermodel Naomi—who was named global ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in 2021—smiled behind the British royal. Alongside the group photo, Geri wrote: “Final @f1 race of the year 🏁.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attended the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 26©Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attended the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 26

Eugenie isn’t the only member of the British royal family who has recently attended a race! Last month, the Princess’ cousin Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, made an appearance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

At the time, Red Bull Racing shared photos and footage of the Duke of Sussex with Geri’s husband Christian. “Welcoming Harry to the garage 🇬🇧 #F1 #RedBullRacing #USGP,” the caption read. Formula 1’s official Instagram account also posted pictures of Harry from the racing event, writing: “Welcome back to COTA, Harry! 👋 #F1 #Formula #USGP.”

