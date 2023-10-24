Princess Eugenie says people tell her she is ‘better looking in real life’

Princess Eugenie wants people to see the real her. King Charles III’s 33-year-old niece made an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, during which she opened up about her personal Instagram account.

“I’m constantly finding a balance and it is really thought out in terms of: ‘Should I do this? Should I not? Is that right? Is that not?’ I want people to know me because I think there’s been so much misinformation and it’s so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper or if you see a picture, like a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar or, you know, the action shots that some people get,” she said. “It’s not the nicest photos.”

©Getty Images



Princess Eugenie revealed on a podcast that people sometimes tell her she is better looking in person

“I have people come up to me sometimes and say, ‘Oh, you’re much better looking in real life’ and you’re like, ‘Is that a compliment? I don’t know,” she added. The royal admitted that she does “get nervous,” but “wanted people to see the real” her and know that she has “a sense of humor.”

Eugenie launched her personal Instagram on International Women’s Day in 2018. At the time, she wrote that she hoped to use the platform “to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart.” The Princess’ posts on her account also include tributes to her husband Jack Brooksbank and sweet pictures of her sons, August and Ernest.

Earlier this month, the mom of two celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with a video that included the first photo of her family of four. Alongside the video, she simply wrote: “5 years ago today.. ❤️❤️.”