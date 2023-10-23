The Princess of Wales spotted at her alma mater: report

The Princess of Wales reportedly paid a visit to her alma mater this month. According to The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the royal secretly visited Marlborough College in Wiltshire. “Catherine was here the other day,” a source told Richard, whose report was published on Oct. 21. “It’s been the talk of the school.”

Per Richard, “Parents speculate that the Princess may be thinking about sending her elder son, Prince George, to co-educational Marlborough.”

Catherine, as well as her siblings Pippa and James Middleton, attended the co-educational boarding school. The Princess of Wales studied chemistry, biology and art at A-level at the school and also played tennis, hockey and netball there.

The royal mom of three left Marlborough College in 2000 and undertook a gap year before enrolling in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews, where she met her husband, Prince William.

The Prince of Wales attended Eton College (from 1995 until 2000) prior to beginning his studies at St. Andrews in 2001. The royal couple reportedly visited the boarding school for boys back in June with Prince George, who turned 10 in July.

According to the school’s website, “A boy may be registered up until 30 June of the school year he turns 10 (UK school Year 5). After this the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry).”

Per The Telegraph, “All applicants for year nine sit an online pre-test in the autumn term of year six, either at their current school or at an agreed centre.” The outlet previously reported that Catherine will miss next month’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Singapore because Prince George has school exams that week. A Kensington Palace source confirmed to The Telegraph that the Princess of Wales wanted to stay at home to support her son.