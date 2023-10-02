Why the Princess of Wales won’t be joining Prince William in Singapore

Prince William will be attending the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony without the Princess of Wales for the first time this year. The Telegraph reported on Sept. 29 that the royal mom of three will not be joining her husband in Singapore for the event next month.

The Princess will be missing the awards ceremony because Prince George has school exams that week. A Kensington Palace source confirmed to The Telegraph that Catherine wanted to stay at home to support her son.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all students at Lambrook. Earlier this year, the 10-year-old Prince was reportedly spotted visiting his dad’s alma mater Eton College with both of his parents. According to Eton College, “A boy may be registered up until 30 June of the school year he turns 10 (UK school Year 5). After this the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry).”

While Catherine will be missing the awards ceremony this year, Prince William confirmed last month at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit that he will be in Singapore for the upcoming event. The awards ceremony on Nov. 7 will feature performances by world-renowned musicians and artists. The Princess of Wales attended and presented an award at the inaugural ceremony held in London in 2021, as well as at the second ceremony last year in Boston.

King Charles III’s eldest son launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020 “to search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.” This year, the awards will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Per the Earthshot Prize, “Beginning Monday 6 November, the Week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet.”