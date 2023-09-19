Prince William gifted classic New York souvenirs for George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince of Wales won’t be leaving New York empty-handed! Prince William was gifted classic “I Love NY” shirts for his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Tuesday.

Local Alyssa Budihas, 37, picked up the shirts for the Wales children from a store across the street prior to meeting the heir to the throne.

©Alexandra Hurtado for HOLA! USA



Prince William was gifted shirts for his three kids on the final day of his visit to New York City

“I was just so overwhelmed in the moment I think I thanked him for coming to visit us and I told him that I had brought some ‘I Love New York’ shirts for the children and he thanked me and handed them off to his chief of staff,” Alyssa told HOLA! USA, adding with a laugh, “But it was quite overwhelming at the moment, so I’m pretty sure that’s what happened.”

The Prince took his time greeting well-wishers who had gathered outside of FDNY Ten House, where he met with firefighters. The fire house visit marked the last engagement of the royal’s whirlwind trip to New York City.

©Alexandra Hurtado for HOLA! USA



The Prince of Wales greeted well-wishers after his engagement at FDNY Ten House

The future King made the solo trip to the Big Apple to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. William, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, joined 2021 Earthshot Prize winner Vaitea Cowan in a fireside chat at the event, which was co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies at The Plaza﻿.

The 15 finalists—Acción Andina, Peru; Freetown the Tree Town, Sierra Leone; Belterra, Brazil; Polish Smog Alert, Poland; ENSO, UK; GRST, Hong Kong; Abalobi, South Africa; Coastal 500, Global (US HQ); WildAid Marine Programme, Global (US HQ); S4S Technologies, India; Circ Inc., US; Colorifix, UK; Sea Forest, Australia; Aquacycl, US; Boomitra, Global (US HQ—for this year’s awards ceremony were revealed at the inspiring event on Sept. 19.

The five winners will be revealed at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards on Nov. 7. Prince William confirmed at Tuesday’s event that he will be traveling to Singapore to attend the third annual awards ceremony.