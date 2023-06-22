Will Prince George follow in dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps?

Prince George was reportedly spotted at his father Prince William’s alma mater this week. King Charles III’s eldest grandson is said to have visited Eton College with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on Wednesday.

©WireImage



The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three kids currently attend Lambrook School

A photo circulating online shows Prince William, Catherine and George standing by a sign that reads: “The Porters’ Lodge.” George, dressed in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt, was pictured standing next to his father, who wore trousers and a blue jacket for the visit. Meanwhile, the Princess opted for a long-sleeve dress.

Prince George, who turns 10 on July 22, began his studies at Lambrook School last September. His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are also students at the co-educational prep school in Berkshire.

©Getty Images



The Prince of Wales is an Eton College alum

Eton is a boarding school for boys between the ages of 13 and 18. According to the Eton College website, “A boy may be registered up until 30 June of the school year he turns 10 (UK school Year 5). After this the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry).”

Prince George would be following in the footsteps of his father if he attended Eton. William started at Eton College in 1995. During his time at the school, the Prince of Wales﻿ was made “a House Captain of Games, House Captain and Prefect.”

William graduated from the school in 2000 with A Levels in Geography, Biology and History of Art. George’s uncle Prince Harry also studied at Eton. The Duke of Sussex began his studies at the school in 1998.