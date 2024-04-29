Queen Maxima’s daughter Amalia says she was able to find ‘a little more’ freedom in Spain

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands has opened up about her time in Spain. It was revealed this month that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s eldest daughter secretly lived in Madrid to escape threats made against her. “I was able to find my freedom there a little more than was possible here,” Amalia, 20, said on April 27 in Emmen, according to AD.

The heir to the Dutch throne secretly lived in Spain

The Princess reportedly said that she had “a fantastic time” in Spain, despite the fact that she was there “due to certain circumstances.” Amalia noted that her time in Spain made life in the Netherlands “somewhat possible again” and that she is “happy to be back.”

King Willem-Alexander referenced his daughter Amalia living in Spain during his speech at a state banquet held in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit to the Netherlands. In his remarks, the Dutch King said, “Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.”

Amalia stepped out in Emmen with her family on King’s Day

“This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves,” Willem-Alexander added. “A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”

Amalia began her studies at the University of Amsterdam in 2022. The month after her first day, it was reported that the heir to the Dutch throne was living back at home due to threats. De Telegraaf reported at the time that police were concerned about a threat towards the Princess of Orange and Prime Minister Mark Rutte from the Mocro mafia. According to the outlet, the “threat assessment around Amalia has not changed,” but she is reportedly living in Amsterdam now.

Amalia was out on Saturday for King’s Day with her family. Willem-Alexander and Maxima’s youngest daughter Princess Ariane, who began her studies in Italy last year, was in the Netherlands for the occasion, along with their second daughter, Princess Alexia.