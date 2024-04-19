Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia? All about the future Queen of the Netherlands

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands will one day succeed her father King Willem-Alexander as monarch. ﻿The Princess of Orange has vowed to give her life to her country. In Claudia de Breij’s book Amalia, Amalia said (via NL Times), “If I can prevent a bad situation through diplomacy. If I can make the world a little bit better, then I am happy. I am in the service of my country. I give my life to the Netherlands.”

So, who is the future Queen of the Netherlands? Continue reading to learn more about Princess Catharina-Amalia.

1. She is first in line to the Dutch throne.

©Getty Images





2. She was born in The Hague on Dec. 7, 2003.

3. She is the eldest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s children.

©Getty Images





4. She has two sisters: Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

5. Amalia’s father became the King of the Netherlands in 2013 after her paternal grandmother, Beatrix, abdicated.

5. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is one of her godparents.

©Getty Images





6. She was a bridesmaid at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s royal wedding in 2010.

7. According to the Dutch Royal House, Amalia enjoys horse riding, tennis and singing during her free time.

8. She took a gap year after graduating from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in 2021. During her gap year, the Princess interned at the Oranje Fonds and did volunteer work.

9. She began her studies at the University of Amsterdam in 2022.

10. The month after her first day of school at the university, it was reported that Amalia was living back at home due to threats. “I went into my student days with the idea that what does a student do, fill that in and that I would do that too,” Amalia said (translated to English via NOS) during her and her parents’ visit to the Caribbean in 2023. “And the reality was unfortunately anything but that.”

11. In 2024, it was reported that Amalia secretly lived in Spain for over a year to escape threats made against her. Speaking about his eldest child during a state banquet with King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Willem-Alexander said, “Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.”

12. She made her official tiara debut in 2022 at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner. Amalia wore her mother’s wedding day tiara for the occasion.

13. She loves tiaras. In Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia, the Princess said, “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe,” adding, “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”

©Getty Images





14. Amalia attended her first state banquet in 2024 during King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit to the Netherlands.

15. King Felipe of Spain granted Amalia the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic the week before his and Letizia’s 2024 state visit.