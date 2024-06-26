Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Alexia celebrates her 19th birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Alexia! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' daughter celebrated her 19th birthday on Wednesday, June 26.

The Dutch Royal House commemorated the Princess' special day with a photo of Alexia, which appears to have been taken this past King's Day (April 27). "Princess Alexia celebrates her 19th birthday today," the caption alongside the picture reads (translated to English).

The 19 year old is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's second child. Alexia is second in line to the throne, after her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20. According to De Telegraaf, Maxima has said that Alexia "has that curiosity from me and wants to discover new things and meet new people."

Alexia was born in 2005 in The Hague. The Princess graduated from UWC Atlantic last year, and opted to take a gap year before continuing her studies. Reflecting on her gap year during King's Day 2024, Alexia shared (via RTL) that she was happy to "travel a lot and get to know new cultures." She also revealed that it included a "bit of work, a bit of travel." She added, "In such a gap year, every moment is special. I enjoyed everything a lot."

The Royal House has not yet announced which university Alexia will be attending. Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the University of Groningen told RTL that the Princess had registered at the school, but had not fully enrolled yet, per NL Times.

At the Dutch royal family's annual summer photo session in June, Alexia said (via AD), "I heard a lot of things about myself. Which study you choose depends on personal reasons. I don't know yet either." Her father Willem-Alexander admitted, "We would also like to know."