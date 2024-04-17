Future Queen stuns at her first state banquet—see the tiara she chose!

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made a dazzling appearance at her first-ever state banquet. The Princess of Orange attended the banquet, hosted by her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in honor of Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

The 20 year old stunned for the occasion wearing a midnight blue cape gown, which she accessorized with the Ruby Peacock tiara, a matching necklace and earrings.

©Koen van Weel / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP





Amalia posed for photos between her grandmother Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. The future Queen stood in the center behind her father King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe, while Letizia and Maxima, who also wore blue shades, sat beside their respective husbands.

The Dutch King and Queen officially welcomed the Spanish royals earlier in the day at a ceremony in Amsterdam’s Dam Square. Ahead of his state visit to the Netherlands, King Felipe awarded Amalia, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic.

While Wednesday was the Dutch Princess’ first state banquet, it was not the first time she’s worn a tiara. Amalia made her official tiara debut in 2022wearing the tiara her mother Maxima wore on her wedding day to Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner.

The Princess has since worn tiaras to Prince Ferdinand zu Schwarzenberg and Marie Friling’s wedding, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday gala dinner.

The Princess spoke about her “love” for tiaras in Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia. “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe,” Amalia said. “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”