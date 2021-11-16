Queen Maxima’s daughter loves tiaras: See a photo of her as a little girl wearing one

Some played with fake tiaras growing up, but Princess Catharina-Amalia had access to real ones. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest daughter spoke about her love for dazzling headpieces in Claudia de Breij’s newly released book, Amalia.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima’s daughter Amalia loves tiaras

“I love tiaras,” the Princess said in the book (via Dutch magazine Beau Monde). “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe.”

“I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head,” she added.

A previously unseen photo of Amalia trying on a tiara back in 2012 was included in the book. According to Royal Central, the then-eight-year-old Princess was pictured wearing the Mellerio Ruby Tiara while her mom was getting her makeup done.

©RVD



A photo of Amalia wearing a tiara was included in the book

Amalia also admitted in the book that she loved her mother’s jewelry. The royal, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, revealed, “Ever since I was very little, she would be preparing for an important dinner and she would shout through the house: ‘Amalia, where’s that ring?’”

Claudia wrote the book for the Princess’ 18th birthday (Dec. 7). The Dutch Royal House said in a previous statement that Amalia “is intended to introduce readers to the intended heir to the throne.”