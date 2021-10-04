Dutch royals introduce new family member

The Dutch royals have welcomed a new, furry member to their family! The royal pet named Mambo was introduced on World Animal Day, Oct. 4. Alongside an adorable picture of the pup, the Dutch Royal House wrote, “Today is Animal Day! Meet Mambo, the newest member of the Royal Family! #Animal Day #Mambo #dog #dog #worldanimalday #royal family.”

Social media users were quick to react to the family’s new addition and name in the comments section on Instagram. “Am I the only one who immediately thinks of the Mambo number 5? 💃 Very beautiful dog!,” one wrote. Another commented, “What a beauty! Congratulations on the new member of your beautiful family.”

In addition to Mambo, Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters are the proud owners of three labradors named Luna, Skipper and Nala, per HELLO!.

News of Mambo comes over a month after the Dutch monarchs’ daughter Princess Alexia left home to study at the United World College of the Atlantic. The 16-year-old Princess is pursing her International Baccalaureate at the school in Wales, while her older sister Princess Catharina-Amalia is taking a gap year.

“We are confident that they will do well,” Maxima said of her daughters during the royal family’s annual summer photocall in July (via RTL Boulevard). “They still have a mother and father at home. If there is a problem, we are always available.“