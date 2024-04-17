A Princess secretly lived in Spain for more than a year: Report

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, lived in Spain for over a year to escape threats made against her, according to De Telegraaf.

Sources told the outlet that the heir to the Dutch throne studied at the University of Amsterdam from Madrid and attended Spanish colleges during her time there.

Amalia began her studies at the University of Amsterdam back in 2022. Prior to her first day, the Dutch Royal House announced that the Princess would be living in the capital of the Netherlands with fellow students. The month after her first day of school at the university, it was reported that Amalia was living back at home due to threats.

©Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia was seen arriving at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam ahead of her first state banquet on April 17

In September of 2022,De Telegraaf reported that security measures had been “stepped up considerably as an attempted kidnapping or an attack is taken into account.” Per the outlet, police were concerned about a threat towards Amalia and Prime Minister Mark Rutte from the Mocro mafia.

During her and her parents’ visit to the Caribbean ﻿last year, the Princess of Orange admitted that she missed the “normal life, life of a student” and confessed that she was “still having a really hard time,” but noted at the time, “I hope that changes soon.”

“I went into my student days with the idea that what does a student do, fill that in and that I would do that too,” Amalia said (translated to English via NOS). “And the reality was unfortunately anything but that.”

According to De Telegraaf, the “threat assessment around Amalia has not changed,” but the 20-year-old Princess is said to have recently moved back to Amsterdam. Queen Maxima’s firstborn was seen arriving at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17. She is set to join her mom, dad, King Felipe and Queen Letizia at her first-ever state banquet on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the Spanish royals’ state visit to the Netherlands, King Felipe, in “appreciation” of Amalia, granted the heir to the Dutch throne the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic.