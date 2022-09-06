Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is a college student! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter attended her first day of school at the University of Amsterdam on Monday, Sept. 5.

The future Queen, who wore a trench coat over a blouse teamed with white jeans and sneakers, posed for photos after arriving at the school. Amalia, 18, is enrolled in the Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics Bachelor’s program at the University of Amsterdam.

The Dutch Royal House announced earlier this year that Queen Maxima’s firstborn will be living in Amsterdam. “Accommodation will be rented that the Princess will share with some fellow students,” the Royal House previously shared. “The Princess’s study time is considered private.”

