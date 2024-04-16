Royal drama about Queen Maxima renewed ahead of series’ premiere

A royal drama about Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is heading to the small screen. The series Máxima will be available on RTL Netherlands’ streaming service Videoland starting April 20. The series explores the life of Maxima, who married King Willem-Alexander— then-the Crown Prince—in 2002. The drama is based on Marcia Luyten’s book Máxima Zorreguieta: Motherland.

According to Millstreet Films, the series tells “the story of Máxima’s journey from her early life in Argentina and New York to becoming the future queen of the Netherlands. The present-day line starts in Seville in 1999, when Máxima meets crown prince Willem-Alexander, and flashes back to her past experiences that have shaped her into the woman she is today.”

The six-part first season also follows Máxima as “she navigates her relationship with the Dutch crown prince and her rise to the top, while facing challenges along the way including controversy surrounding her father’s political career during the Videla regime. The story is told from Máxima’s perspective, highlighting her determination and ambition, as well as her struggle to balance the loyalty to her family and her own identity.”

Deadline reported on April 16 that the drama had been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. Per Beta Film, ﻿in Season 2 Máxima will find that “maintaining the love of the Dutch people is not as easy as winning it. As a spirited Argentine, she must navigate career ambitions and family dynamics to establish her position within the tight framework and strict protocol of the royal house.”

The second season will follow Máxima “from the wedding preparations up to the coronation ten years later, where she must find the delicate balance between personal aspirations and the responsibilities of a future queen.” Season 2 of Máxima is expected to begin shooting in October in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Austria.