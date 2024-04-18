Princess Catharina-Amalia steps out for a reception with Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima day after a royal first

One day after making a glittering appearance at her first state banquet, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands was out with Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia. The 20-year-old heir to the Dutch throne accompanied her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, to a reception offered by the Spanish royals at the Straat Museum in Amsterdam.

©Getty Images



The future Queen of the Netherlands curtsied to the Spanish King on April 18

Amalia was pictured curtsying to the Spanish King as she arrived at the museum with her mom and dad on Thursday. The Princess looked stylish wearing a teal midi number under a white coat. Maxima opted for a statement dress by Jan Taminiau, while Queen Letizia exuded elegance in a navy design by Benchellal.

During the reception, the Kings and Queens opened an exhibition of works by ten Spanish and Dutch muralists.

Letizia and Felipe arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday for their state visit. Maxima and Willem-Alexander officially welcomed the Spanish royals on Wednesday morning, and later that day, hosted a state banquet at Amsterdam’s Royal Palace.

©Getty Images



The Spanish and Dutch royals attended a reception at the Straat Museum

The Dutch King confirmed in his speech at the banquet that Amalia had lived in Spain. Ahead of the event, it was reported that the Princess of Orange secretly lived in the country for more than a year to escape threats made against her.

“Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while,” King Willem-Alexander said in his remarks on April 17. “From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.”

“This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves,” he continued. “A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this.”

King Felipe, who granted Amelia the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic last week, mentioned the Princess of Orange in his own speech at the state banquet, saying, “Allow me to add the joy we feel for the special presence of other members of the RF, in particular your daughter HRH Amalia, Princess of Orange and of your mother, HRH Princess Beatrix. Our families indeed are very close and share so many moments in recent history, both on a personal nature and, of course, on a more official one.”

Last year, Felipe and Letizia’s firstborn, Princess Leonor, graduated from UWC Atlantic, along with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s second daughter, Princess Alexia. Like Amalia, Spain’s Princess Leonor, 18, is also a future Queen.