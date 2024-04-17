Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have a stylish reunion in the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima officially welcomed Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia to the Netherlands on Wednesday. At the invitation of the Dutch King, the Spanish monarch and his wife are undertaking a state visit to the country.
Per Casa de S.M. el Rey, the “trip allows for continuity in the traditional relationship of friendship between both royal houses, as well as to continue strengthening, energizing and strengthening the bilateral relationship.”
The Spanish royals arrived at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Tuesday, April 16. The following day, the two royal couple reunited at a welcome ceremony in Amsterdam’s Dam Square. Letizia wore a green Moisés Nieto tweed dress with a Balel headpiece to the ceremony, while Maxima opted for a red ensemble complete with a matching Maison Fabienne Delvigne hat.
The first official day of the state visit included a wreath-laying ceremony. The two Kings also showed off their sporty sides during a visit to the Johan Cruyff Foundation’s Cruyff Court in Betondorp. Felipe and Willem-Alexander will later visit the Port of Amsterdam and the EVOS and Sunoco terminals.
In the evening, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will host a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is set to attend, marking her first-ever state banquet.
Ahead of his state visit to the Netherlands, King Felipe awarded Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic.
On Thursday, the Princess of Orange, 20, will join her parents, as well as King Felipe and Queen Letizia, at a reception at the STRAAT Museum, where the royal couples will open an exhibition of ten Spanish and Dutch muralists.