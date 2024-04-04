Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia to attend her first state banquet: Details

The Netherlands’ future Queen,Princess Catharina-Amalia, will be checking off a royal first this month. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter is set to attend her first state banquet during King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain’s state visit to the Netherlands.

The Dutch Royal House revealed on April 4 that the Princess of Orange, 20, will be present at the banquet, hosted by her parents at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will also be in attendance.

©Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia (pictured in Jordan in 2023) is first in line to the Dutch throne

On the final day of the Spanish King and Queen’s state visit (April 18), Amalia will join her parents at a reception at the STRAAT Museum, where the royal couples will open an exhibition of ten Spanish and Dutch muralists.

The upcoming state banquet wouldn’t be Amalia’s first tiara appearance. The Dutch Princess made her official tiara debut in 2022 wearing her mother Maxima’s wedding day tiara to Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner. She has since dazzled in tiaras at Prince Ferdinand zu Schwarzenberg and Marie Friling’s wedding, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday gala dinner.

In Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia, the Dutch Princess admitted, “I love tiaras.” “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe,” Amalia said. “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”