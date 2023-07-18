Queen Maxima’s daughter has tiara moment at Prince’s wedding in Austria

Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia were spotted at a royal wedding over the weekend. Footage shared by The Royal Watcher shows the mother-daughter pair at Prince Ferdinand zu Schwarzenberg and Marie Friling’s wedding.

The wedding reportedly took place on July 15 in Austria. The Dutch Queen styled her hair in an elegant updo with a diamond bandeau for the occasion, while the Princess of Orange opted for the Ruby Peacock Tiara.

©Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia pictured with her mother before Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet on June 1, 2023

Amalia wore the same tiara and seemingly the same gown to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet last month. The 19-year-old Princess, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, accompanied her mom and dad, King Willem-Alexander, to the royal banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace. The Jordanian royal wedding banquet marked the second time that Amalia has worn a tiara to an official event.

The Dutch Princess, who is the eldest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughters, made her first tiara appearance in 2022 at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner in Oslo wearing her mother’s wedding day tiara.

The future Queen of the Netherlands has spoken about her love for tiaras. In Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia, she said, “I love tiaras.” “Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe,” Amalia added. “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”