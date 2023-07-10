Dutch Princess celebrates receiving diploma with a tradition: Watch

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands has received her diploma over a month after graduating from high school! The Dutch Royal House shared a video of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s 18-year-old daughter celebrating by raising a flag with a bag attached.

De vlag kan uit op Paleis Huis ten Bosch! Prinses Alexia heeft donderdag 6 juli haar Internationaal Baccalaureaat diploma behaald aan het United World College of the Atlantic.⁰https://t.co/z4wI6ANM1epic.twitter.com/Dx4ErLiEwS — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) July 10, 2023

According to Business Insider, flying a backpack on a flagpole is a Dutch tradition to celebrate a student’s graduation. Alexia, along with Spain’s Princess Leonor, graduated from UWC Atlantic in May. Maxima and Willem-Alexander attended the school’s Leavers Ceremony in Wales at the time.

The Princess’ father completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from the same school in 1985.

©WireImage



Princess Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic in May

During the Dutch royal family’s annual summer photocall late last month, Alexia revealed that she will be taking a gap year. The Princess shared that she has “a lot of plans,” but “nothing is planned yet.” She said (via AD), “A bit of travelling, working and everything.”

Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s youngest daughter is next to leave home. It was announced in May that Princess Ariane, 16, will continue her secondary school studies at the United World College Adriatic in Italy after the summer.