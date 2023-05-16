Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter to leave home for Italy

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands is heading to Italy. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s youngest daughter will continue her secondary school studies at the United World College Adriatic in Italy.

Ariane, who is currently in her fourth year at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague, will pursue her International Baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic after the summer.

©WireImage



Princess Ariane is Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s youngest child

The 16-year-old Princess’ new school is located in northeast Italy on an open campus in the village of Duino. According to the school, “Students live in residences scattered around the picturesque village of Duino” and the “UWC Adriatic educational experience draws inspiration from the surrounding rich Italian culture, including art, music, architecture, history and regional languages that stimulate our students’ creativity and reflections.”

UWC Adriatic is one of United World Colleges’ 18 residential schools and colleges located on four continents. Ariane’s older sister Princess Alexia began her International Baccalaureate program at UWC Atlantic in Wales in 2021.

The Dutch Princesses’ father, Willem-Alexander, completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from the school in Wales back in 1985.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s firstborn Princess Leonorof Spain currently attends UWC Atlantic. While she is completing her second year this year, her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, is set to follow in her footsteps.