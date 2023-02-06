Spanish Princess to follow in sister Princess Leonor’s footsteps

Another Princess is heading to the UK! Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain announced on Monday that their daughter Infanta Sofia will attend UWC Atlantic College in Wales later this year. The 15-year-old royal is following in her big sister Princess Leonor’s footsteps.

©Getty Images



Sofia’s older sister Leonor currently studies at the school in Wales

Like her sister, Sofia will be enrolled in the International Baccalaureate study program and will also reside on campus. The cost of the program will be personally paid by Queen Letizia and King Felipe.

Casa de S.M. el Rey noted that Sofia “satisfactorily submitted to the entire selection process required by the Spanish Committee of the United World Colleges Foundation.”

©Getty Images



Sofia is the King and Queen’s youngest child

Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, currently studies at the school in the UK. The 17-year-old Princess of Asturias, as well as Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ daughter Princess Alexia, began the two-year program in 2021.

The program is “designed to evolve students into emerging leaders who understand that change is possible through dialogue, action and a determination to make situations better - locally, nationally and globally,” per the school’s website.

While classes for the 2023-2024 academic year begin Sept. 5, first year students are scheduled to arrive in late August.