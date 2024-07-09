Sisters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate for joint engagement

Princess Leonor of Spain teamed up with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, for an engagement on Tuesday. Queen Letizia and King Felipe's daughters paid a visit to sculptor Jaume Plensa's workshop in Barcelona. There, the royals greeted past winners of the Princess of Girona Awards. Following Jaume's brief master class on "The importance of art in public spaces," Leonor and Sofia viewed works by the artist.

The stylish siblings coordinated in white outfits for the outing. Both Leonor, 18, and Sofia, 17, opted for white blouses, pants and matching espadrilles. Sofia is on summer break from UWC Atlantic. She began her studies at her older sister's alma mater in Wales last year.

© Carlos Alvarez

The Princess of Asturias, who recently completed her first year of military training, is set to undertake her first official trip abroad this month. Leonor will visit Portugal on July 12.

© Carlos Alvarez

The Portuguese President's official website announced last month (translated to English): "At the invitation of the President of the Republic, Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias will visit Portugal on July 12th. On her first official trip abroad, Dona Leonor de Borbón y Ortiz, Heiress of the Crown, will be received at the Belém Palace by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa."

© Carlos Alvarez

The program for Leonor's upcoming visit "will have a particular focus on environmental protection and ocean conservation," which are described as "priority themes for Portugal and Spain." The president's website noted that "the choice of Portugal as the destination for Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias' first official trip abroad reflects and strengthens the bonds of fraternity and closeness that unite the two countries."