Princess Leonor shares sweet moment with dad King Felipe at ceremony: Watch

King Felipe of Spain looked every inch a proud father as he presided over the presentation of the Royal Orders of employment and appointments to new officers of the army—which included his daughter Princess Leonor—at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza on Wednesday.

After presenting his firstborn with the appointment of cadet second lieutenant of the army and awarding her the Grand Cross of Military Merit with white insignia, the King and the Princess of Asturias shared a sweet hug. Leonor was also spotted receiving hugs from her equally proud mom Queen Letizia and younger sister Infanta Sofia at the ceremony on July 3.

According to HOLA! Spain, Manuel Pérez López, the director of the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, told Leonor (translated to English): "Your Highness, I assure you that we will miss Cadet Borbón Ortiz, you have left a mark on your classmates of the 82nd promotion and on those of the rest of the courses with whom you have followed your study plan, as well as on your management and teachers."

Manuel also noted that the Princess was "taking home a backpack full of experiences, values, knowledge, friendship and camaraderie." He said, "This backpack that you have been filling throughout the course has made you grow as a person, has allowed you to better understand and appreciate our Army and those who serve in its ranks, and has led you to value, by experiencing it first-hand, the demands of military life."

Leonor began her first year of military training last August at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. At the Medal of Aragon award ceremony this past May, the 18-year-old Princess confessed (translated to English): “When I arrived in Zaragoza on August 17, I had high expectations, partly because of everything my father had told me, although I also knew that some stages would not be easy. I arrived at the General Military Academy with enthusiasm and a great desire to learn and meet both my classmates and those of the other classes with whom I have shared this year."

"I can tell you that what I have experienced here far exceeds what I imagined ten months ago," Leonor continued. "In Zaragoza, in Aragon, I have felt at home, welcomed and accompanied in a land that will always be part of my life. There are only five weeks left until I leave, until I receive my commission as second lieutenant, and I am already starting to miss you!"

While she is leaving the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, Leonor's military training will continue. Casa de S.M. el Rey has previously announced that the Princess’ 2024-2025 academic year “will take place in the Navy and will be carried out with the employment of a Midshipman both at the Marín Naval Military School, and on board the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Training Ship, during its training trip.”